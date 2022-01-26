Financial audit shows no concern

Wylie City Council approved an easement agreement, authorized the purchase of new firetrucks and accepted the findings of the 2020-21 financial audit.

The city recognized several firefighters, EMS personnel and a dispatcher for their work saving resident Monica Da’lling after she suffered a heart attack Nov. 26, 2021.

Council approved the purchase of two Rosenbauer Commander fire apparatus and one utility truck from DACO Fire Equipment for $3.153 million.

Council passed a resolution authorizing Interim City Manager Brent Parker to enter an interlocal cooperation agreement with the North Texas Municipal Water District exchanging right-of-way needed to widen Eubanks Lane for an easement for a water transmission pipeline project.

John DeBurro of Weaver, an accounting firm used by the city presented the 2020-21 financial audit.

“I do have good news,” DeBurro said. “The audit went very well.”

Concerning the audit, DeBurro said the firm issued an “unmodified opinion,” meaning they did not find anything during the audit to be concerned about.

Council voted to accept the audit findings unanimously.

