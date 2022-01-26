Committee refines comp plan goals

One of the key elements in developing a city’s comprehensive plan is ensuring it meets the needs of the future. Because of this, many cities regularly review their comprehensive plan so that it remains in line with the city’s growth.

Wylie is no exception.

The city’s plan is currently under review and members of the Comprehensive Plan Review Advisory Committee met Jan. 13 to finetune the verbiage of the plan’s overall goals and objectives.

Daniel Harrison of Freese and Nichols led the meeting and said Wylie residents would have the opportunity to review any changes made during the meeting in an online survey that would be sent out in February followed by a community open house set for March 31.

