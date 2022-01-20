Subscribe
Wylie loses first district game

Jan 20, 2022

The Wylie Pirates defense started strong but couldn’t hold on against the Garland Owls.

In a battle of the top two teams in District 9-6A, Wylie (5-1, 14-8) lost to Garland (6-0, 14-1) 45-30. The game was close early, with the Pirates taking a 19-17 lead into the halftime break.

However, the Owls took over behind an 18-5 third-quarter run led by Aaron King. The guard made five 3-point field goals and led his team with 19 points. Jordan Hudgins led the Pirates with 12 points.

Wylie’s next game is this Friday at South Garland. Tip-off is scheduled for 7:30 p.m. after the girls game.

By Kyle Grondin • [email protected]

