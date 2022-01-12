Wylie East rebounds with double-digit win

The Wylie East girls basketball team rebounded with a 55-44 victory over Sherman after the district defeat last week.

The Lady Raiders (5-1, 13-8) started strong, leading 23-12 after the first quarter. Sherman battled back and cut the lead to eight points but couldn’t keep up with the Wylie East offense. Taylor Dailey led the way with 16 points, while Aaliyah Halstied added nine points, six assists and six steals in the win.

East will face first-place McKinney North this Friday.

By Kyle Grondin • [email protected]