Subscribe
WDMA Prop C

Wylie cruises to district win over South Garland

by | Dec 18, 2021 | Latest, Sports

The Pirates defense and transition offense led the way as they cruised to defeat South Garland 63-19 Friday.

After the first quarter, Wylie (2-0, 7-11) jumped out to an early 18-5 lead and never looked back. South Garland (0-2, 2-9) struggled to get into its offensive sets in the game, with the Wylie defense jumping passing lanes and sparking its offense in transition.

Wylie benefited from the return of starting guard Payton Miller. She missed the start of the season while recovering from injury and led the defensive effort in the game.

Wylie will travel to Rowlett next Tuesday.

For the complete story, see the Dec. 15 edition of The Wylie News. Support your community newspaper for less than $40 a year.

By Kyle Grondin • [email protected]

0 Comments

Related News

Lady Raiders open district with Denison victory

Lady Raiders open district with Denison victory

Dec 15, 2021 | ,

The Lady Raiders overcame a late Denison run to win their district opener 69-63 Tuesday night. Wylie East had a good start early, leading 20-11 at the end of the first quarter. Denison cut the lead by halftime to six points.  In the second half, the Lady Yellow...

read more
Girls soccer ready for another successful season

Girls soccer ready for another successful season

Dec 15, 2021 | ,

Kody Christensen is used to entering a season with high expectations. Since winning their first 5A state championship in 2015, coach Christensen and the Lady Raiders girls soccer team’s goal is to win a second. Since then, they have had a lot of success, reaching the...

read more
Don’t shop: Adopt a shelter pet this year

Don’t shop: Adopt a shelter pet this year

Dec 15, 2021 |

Christmas may be a good time to add a four-legged family member to the mix, but there are some things to consider before doing so.  The Wylie Animal Shelter, located at 949 Hensley Lane Building 100, is dedicated to ensuring pets are adopted into loving homes. So...

read more
Resident input needed for Comprehensive Plan update

Resident input needed for Comprehensive Plan update

Dec 15, 2021 |

The city of Wylie is asking for community input in the year-long process of updating the Comprehensive Plan, a long-range, decision-making guide for future growth and development of the city. The planning process is currently in the second of four phases and consists...

read more
Skills USA students partner with Wylie Way Christmas

Skills USA students partner with Wylie Way Christmas

Dec 15, 2021 |

Many school clubs emphasize the importance of academics, but one Wylie ISD club also focuses on giving back to the community. McMillan Junior High School Skills USA academic club students joined in to help with the Wylie Way Christmas by assembling several bikes...

read more
Primary filings draw to a close

Primary filings draw to a close

Dec 14, 2021 |

The Republican and Democrat filing period for the March 1, 2022 primaries closed with several candidates drawing challengers in their perspective races. Filing closed Monday, Dec. 13 and candidates for county-level offices signed up with county political party chairs,...

read more
Lady Raiders lose to Bishop Lynch

Lady Raiders lose to Bishop Lynch

Dec 11, 2021 | ,

In their first game at the new Williams Center, Wylie East lost their final pre-district game to Bishop Lynch 52-39 Friday night. They started off well, leading 15-11 at the end of the first quarter. Bishop Lynch cut into the lead by halftime, trailing 23-22 at the...

read more
Wylie starts perfect in Forney

Wylie starts perfect in Forney

Dec 10, 2021 | ,

After a quick start from Sulphur Springs, Wylie found its footing on the defensive end Thursday. Trailing 19-11 early in the second quarter, the Pirates started to get stops and went on to defeat Sulphur Springs 65-56 in their opening game of the Forney ISD Winter...

read more