Wylie cruises to district win over South Garland

The Pirates defense and transition offense led the way as they cruised to defeat South Garland 63-19 Friday.

After the first quarter, Wylie (2-0, 7-11) jumped out to an early 18-5 lead and never looked back. South Garland (0-2, 2-9) struggled to get into its offensive sets in the game, with the Wylie defense jumping passing lanes and sparking its offense in transition.

Wylie benefited from the return of starting guard Payton Miller. She missed the start of the season while recovering from injury and led the defensive effort in the game.

Wylie will travel to Rowlett next Tuesday.

By Kyle Grondin • [email protected]