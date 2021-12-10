Pirates set to play for Forney tournament championship

The stage is set for the Forney ISD Winter Classic, with the Wylie Pirates advancing after going 4-0 in tournament pool play.

The Pirates reached the championship by going undefeated in pool play, starting with a 59-33 win over Waco Friday afternoon. Starting point guard Donaven Davis was held to just four points, while Jackson Hinckley led the team with 13.

Taking on Forney in the final pool play game, the Pirates beat the Jackrabbits 58-47. Davis scored 18 points and Wylie outscored Forney 17-9 in the third quarter after holding just a one-point lead at the break.

Wylie will take on DeSoto Saturday at 4:30 at Forney High School.

By Kyle Grondin • [email protected]