Wylie Fire-Rescue has a full slate of visits scheduled in October for schools, daycares and other venues to teach fire safety.

At Wylie ISD’s Cox Elementary School on Oct. 8, the program was a skit centered on two cartoonish characters and a puppet. In the skit, they taught aspects of fire safety, such as the importance of smoke detectors and exiting a home safely in the event of a fire.

By Don Munsch [email protected]