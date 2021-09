The Wylie Pirates volleyball team continued its district streak with three wins in a row.

Taking on Naaman Forest Tuesday night, the Pirates (13-15, 3-1) swept the Rangers 25-15, 25-16 and 25-21. Karson Barclow and Sadie Warren led Wylie throughout. Barclow had 11 kills in the match, while Warren had four aces on 14 serves.

https://twitter.com/WylieNews/status/1440471043609534466

Wylie will hope to make it four wins in a row this Friday, hosting South Garland.