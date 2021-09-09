Three Keys to Victory: Wylie East football versus Royse City

Through the first two weeks of the season, Wylie East is undefeated. The Raiders clinched their last victory at the last minute, defeating Nimitz 29-28. This week will be another tough challenge, as they travel to Royse City for the first road game of the season.

Here are three keys to a Raiders victory this week:

Feed the rock

Over their last two games, the combination of Terrell Washington Jr., Brandan Nurse and Tristan Lee have produced big things on the ground for Wylie East. Washington has been exceptionally incredible finishing with over 200 total yards against both Mount Pleasant and Irving Nimitz. Lee found his footing against the Vikings, while Nurse shined in the season opener versus the Panthers. In their first road game of the season, the Raiders will need to continue to rely on their ground game to find success moving the ball. With three bell cows in the back field, Wylie East should be confident to keep it going against the Bulldogs.

By Jackson King * [email protected]