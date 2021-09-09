Subscribe

Three Keys to Victory: Wylie East football versus Royse City

by | Sep 9, 2021 | Latest, Sports

Through the first two weeks of the season, Wylie East is undefeated. The Raiders clinched their last victory at the last minute, defeating Nimitz 29-28. This week will be another tough challenge, as they travel to Royse City for the first road game of the season.

Here are three keys to a Raiders victory this week:

  1. Feed the rock

Over their last two games, the combination of Terrell Washington Jr., Brandan Nurse and Tristan Lee have produced big things on the ground for Wylie East. Washington has been exceptionally incredible finishing with over 200 total yards against both Mount Pleasant and Irving Nimitz. Lee found his footing against the Vikings, while Nurse shined in the season opener versus the Panthers. In their first road game of the season, the Raiders will need to continue to rely on their ground game to find success moving the ball. With three bell cows in the back field, Wylie East should be confident to keep it going against the Bulldogs.

For the full story, see the September 8 issue or subscribe online.

By Jackson King * [email protected]

0 Comments

Related News

Comprehensive plan meeting scheduled for Sept. 13

Comprehensive plan meeting scheduled for Sept. 13

Sep 8, 2021 |

Wylie city officials are beginning a year-long planning effort to draft a comprehensive plan, and a meeting beginning at 6 p.m. Sept. 13 at Smith Public Library will endeavor to solicit input from the community about the future of the city's growth and its offerings....

read more
Lawmakers pass elections bill

Lawmakers pass elections bill

Sep 8, 2021 |

After a months-long stalemate, the Texas Legislature returned to work, approving a controversial elections bill that was a priority of Gov. Greg Abbott.  The bill, SB-1, concerns “election integrity and security” and aims to prevent fraudulent conduct in the...

read more
Rodeo rides into Wylie

Rodeo rides into Wylie

Sep 8, 2021 |

The Wylie Championship Rodeo returns to Wylie on Sept. 17-18 after taking a respite last year because of the pandemic.  Gates open at the Wylie Rodeo Arena at Wylie Ag Center, Hensley Lane behind Wylie High School, 2550 W. FM 544, at 6:30 p.m. both nights, with...

read more
Wylie firefighter ready to jump in ring

Wylie firefighter ready to jump in ring

Sep 8, 2021 |

Tyler New participated in a few sports in high school — football, baseball and track — but a sport he will try a few days from now will be his first foray into that competition.  New will box in the 20th Annual Guns and Hoses Boxing Tournament Saturday, Sept. 11, at...

read more
Virtual plan approved by WISD board

Virtual plan approved by WISD board

Sep 8, 2021 | ,

Wylie ISD parents wishing to have their children receive instruction online may apply for a spot in the district’s newly formed Virtual Learning Academy.  The Wylie ISD board approved a temporary virtual learning option Aug. 31 during a special meeting. VLA is subject...

read more
Raiders race at Myers Park

Raiders race at Myers Park

Sep 8, 2021 | ,

The Wylie East cross-country team returned to action last Saturday, traveling to Myers Park in McKinney to participate in the Lovejoy Fall Festival. As the site of the district meet in October, Myers Park is a good test of the Raiders’ abilities. Senior Anjelika...

read more
Wylie boys cross country finish fourth in Denton

Wylie boys cross country finish fourth in Denton

Sep 7, 2021 | ,

Racing in the Coach T Invitational in Denton on Sept. 4, the Wylie Pirates had strong performances.  Led by Nathanael Berhane, the Pirates boys cross country finished fourth in the elite division with 129 points. The team finished behind Lewisville (102 points),...

read more
Raiders down Vikings in final minute

Raiders down Vikings in final minute

Sep 4, 2021 |

Down by six points within the final minute, a 3-yard rushing touchdown by Terrell Washington Jr. became the difference-maker, as the Raiders went on to win 29-28. Thoughts from Coach Marcus Gold “Success is always good, but I think we need to learn more about the...

read more
Wylie East’s three keys to beating Irving Nimitz

Wylie East’s three keys to beating Irving Nimitz

Sep 2, 2021 |

Wylie East did what it needed to do in week one, holding Mount Pleasant scoreless in the second half in the 19-14 season-opening win. This week will be another tough challenge, as they host 6A Irving Nimitz in another non-district matchup. Here are three keys to a...

read more