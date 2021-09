Tyler New participated in a few sports in high school — football, baseball and track — but a sport he will try a few days from now will be his first foray into that competition.

New will box in the 20th Annual Guns and Hoses Boxing Tournament Saturday, Sept. 11, at Allen Event Center. Doors open at 5:30 p.m. and the event begins at 7 p.m. Admission is $20.

By Don Munsch [email protected]