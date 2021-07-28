Wednesday, 28 July, 2021
BREAKING NEWS
Council denies zoning request for new development

Related Posts

Facebook

The Wylie News

3 hours ago

The Wylie News
Register now at www.wyliesports.org ... See MoreSee Less
View on Facebook
· Share

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Linked In Share by Email

The Wylie News

8 hours ago

The Wylie News
View on Facebook
· Share

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Linked In Share by Email

The Wylie News

1 day ago

The Wylie News
Wylie city officials said Regency Drive at Capital will be closed Wednesday while Atmos Energy installs a new gas main. Motorists should follow detour signs. ... See MoreSee Less
View on Facebook
· Share

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Linked In Share by Email