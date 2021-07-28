Council denies zoning request for new development

A proposed development with residential and commercial components in Wylie has been rejected by the Wylie City Council.

At their Tuesday meeting, councilmembers denied with prejudice a zoning change request from Agricultural to Planned Development to allow for a mixed-use community — commercial, residential and open space — on 47.29 acres generally located at 2301 FM 1378, or Country Club Road. The development sought to have a financial institution with drive-thru and a restaurant with drive-thru. A total of 187 townhome units and 61 single family rental homes were proposed on the property, located just north of Smith Elementary School and Gateway Community Church.

The move by council — to deny with prejudice — means the applicant can’t approach the city again, for one year, about the same property with plans that are substantially the same.

Councilmembers discussed a number of reservations they had with the property, including traffic, drainage and effect on the school district. Ten residents spoke out on the property during the hearing and echoed concerns similar to those of the council.

Also at the meeting, councilmembers discussed the fiscal year 2022 budget — which included addressing market rate salaries for city and public safety employees — and verbiage that will be in the proposed bond package in November. The bond will focus heavily on road and infrastructure improvement.

