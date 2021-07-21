Police department accepting donations for event

People wanting to help those who have been victimized by crime can do so now by donating items to the Wylie Police Department’s Evening of Empowerment.
Evening of Empowerment is an event organized by various nonprofit organizations, crime victim advocates and police agencies to empower crime victims who need items so many people take for granted.
The event offers legal aid, a clothing closet (adult and children), health and beauty aids, cleaning products, nonperishable foods, makeup and haircuts/styles, full-service dinner and free child care. Additionally, all the social service agencies in Collin County are offered a resource table. Victims can get assistance with legal questions.
“It’s just providing resources to the victims and then providing an evening where they can be pampered and loved on and supported, just in a therapeutic environment,” said Kisha Voss, WPD crime victim advocate, who noted the event has been held for a number of years. This year, the event will be held Aug. 6 and is invitation only.
“And if there is someone out there that is just inquiring about it or maybe they need some help or something like that, I can talk to them and we can go from there,” she said, adding people can contact her at [email protected]
Nonprofits, hospitals and mental health facilities that the police work with participate in the event, said Voss, who noted the event’s location is confidential for safety purposes. Sgt. Donald English said police can help people who are in relationships in which there’s been domestic violence.
Clothes donated to the event must be brand new or gently used, with a preference given to brand new.
The Wylie Police Department will have a box in its lobby — 2000 N. Hwy 78 — where donations can be dropped off Monday through Friday from 8 a.m.-5 p.m., through Aug. 5.
The following items may be donated:
• Shampoo/Conditioner
• Body Wash/Hand Soap
• Diapers, Wipes, Baby Food,
Baby Formula
• Detergent, Cleanser, Bleach,
Fabric Softener/Dryer Sheets
• Cleaning Products:
Clorox Wipes, 409, Windex,
Toilet Cleanser
• Toothpaste/Toothbrushes
• Feminine Products
(Pads, tampons)
• Sponges
• Deodorant
• Hand Sanitizer
By Don Munsch • [email protected]