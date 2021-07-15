Child Tax Credit begins

Initial payments of the expanded Child Tax Credit land Thursday in North Texans’ bank accounts, a provision that Congressman Colin Allred (District 32) supported in the American Rescue Plan.

The American Rescue Plan expanded and improved the credit so that it is partially issued in monthly payments averaging $250 per month per child, and $300 per month for a child under 6, Allred’s office stated in a release.

The tax credit was expanded from $2,000 to $3,600 for children under age 6 and to $3,000 for children ages 6 to 17. The child benefit will be based on parents’ 2019 tax return until they file their 2020 return, the release stated. Non-filers may still be eligible for this benefit and can assess their eligibility by accessing https://www.irs.gov/credits-deductions/child-tax-credit-non-filer-sign-up-tool.

Allred’s release stated an estimated 162,300 children, or 84.9%, in the 32nd district will benefit from expanded and improved Child Tax Credit.

From Staff Reports [email protected]