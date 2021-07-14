Council selects items for bond package

The Wylie City Council at its Tuesday meeting selected items it wants to place on a November ballot for a bond election.

Laden with infrastructure improvements, the bond would amount to a $48.6 million, according to calculations from Mayor Matthew Porter. City Manager Chris Holsted said in a Citizens Bond Advisory Committee meeting in the spring that the council’s preference was for a bond to be at a price council was comfortable with: $51 million.

Councilmembers discussed what they wanted in a bond proposal at the Tuesday meeting, and now the proposed information will be sent to the city’s bond attorney for suggested propositions. The council would call the bond election in August.

In a previous meeting, council had already agreed that improvements to McMillen Drive and Park Boulevard would be on the proposal. Their estimated total cost is $30.6 million. Other improvements targeted by the bond will be streets and alleys, downtown and Sachse Road.

Improvements/additions to Lavon Lake parks and Founders Park were recommended by the bond committee but did not make the cut. The aquatics center also did not receive majority support from council. Projects that did not get support for this bond election can be proposed for a bond in the future.

Also at the meeting, the council tabled a change of zoning request that would include a special use permit for a restaurant with drive-thru at the corner of Springwell Parkway and FM 544..

Read more about the meeting in the July 21 edition of The Wylie News.

Don Munsch [email protected]