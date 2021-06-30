Pirates bring in new wave of defensive linemen

After a big graduating class, the Wylie Pirates are retooling their defensive line.
The line was one of the strengths of the defense last season, and the Pirates graduated the majority of their front seven. The defensive line, in particular, lost Austyn Rhymes and Kamaron Scott. Rhymes had a sack last season to go along with his 19 tackles, while Scott had 25 tackles and two quarterback hurries. They also did a great job of creating opportunities for the linebackers behind them to get upfield and make plays.
Despite the losses, Wylie has a few players returning to the group.
By Kyle Grondin • [email protected]