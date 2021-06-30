Pirates bring in new wave of defensive linemen

After a big graduating class, the Wylie Pirates are retooling their defensive line.

The line was one of the strengths of the defense last sea­son, and the Pirates graduated the majority of their front seven. The defensive line, in particular, lost Austyn Rhymes and Kama­ron Scott. Rhymes had a sack last season to go along with his 19 tackles, while Scott had 25 tackles and two quarterback hurries. They also did a great job of creating opportunities for the linebackers behind them to get upfield and make plays.

Despite the losses, Wylie has a few players returning to the group.

By Kyle Grondin • [email protected]