Collin College to offer camps

Collin College will offer sum­mer camps for secondary stu­dents at Farmersville and Plano campuses in July. Middle school and high school students can select from photography, crime scene investigation, robotics and a jazz camp, the last of which is also open to adults, music edu­cators and band directors.

Texas All-Star Jazz Camp

8:45 a.m. – 2:45 p.m.

July 19-23

The annual Texas All-Star Jazz Camp will be offered in a fully online format. This camp is open to all music students ages 13-adult, as well as music educators and band directors. Daily classes will be offered through Zoom. Events include classes in jazz improvisation, jazz history, instrumental master classes, guest artist mas­ter classes, and a live-streamed concert from the camp fac­ulty. The cost of the camp is $100. People may refer a friend for a $25 discount (must be refunded to Collin College if there is a no-show). Need-based scholarships are available on a case-by-case basis. For more information, contact director of Jazz Studies Alex Heitlinger at [email protected] collin.edu.

Photography Camp

9 a.m. – noon July 26-30

Plano Campus, 2800 E. Spring Creek Parkway

For this camp, Collin Col­lege’s faculty and staff will teach art of photography. During the camp, students ages 11-15 will learn to create professional quality student portraits using the college’s photo studio. Stu­dents will also take photographs on campus with instructors, learn the basics of photogra­phy software and make their own photographic prints. The cost is $125 and includes all the supplies campers will need, in­cluding cameras. Each student will also receive a camp t-shirt. For more information, contact Anna Fritzel at 972-516-5028 or email [email protected]

Crime Scene Investigation Camp

9 a.m. – 3 p.m. July 27-29 Farmersville Campus, 501 S. Collin Parkway

People can learn hands-on fo­rensic investigation techniques at the Crime Scene Investiga­tion summer camp. Experts in criminal justice take participants through exercises that apply forensic methods to prepared crime scenes. Participants learn proper search procedures, as well as identification, documen­tation, preservation and collec­tion of crime scene evidence including fin­gerprints, DNA, blood, and shoe and tire impres­sions. Mock crime scene ac­tivities and ev­idence are age appropriate and challenging. Campers enter­ing grades 9-12 are eligible to attend. The cost is $110 per par­ticipant and includes supplies, snacks, and lunch. For registra­tion, visit www.collin.edu/cam­puses/farmersville or call 972- 549-6490.

Robotics/STEM Camp

9 a.m. – 3 p.m. July 27-29, Farmersville Campus, 501 S. Collin Parkway

Students in grades 7-10 will stimulate their minds and un­leash their creativity in this camp. The camp includes three daily sessions devoted to robot­ics and other STEM-related sub­jects like astronomy, biology, engineering, geology, mathe­matics, and physics. Cost is $90 and includes snacks and lunches for all three days. For financial assistance, people may complete the financial assistance form. For early drop off (8:30 a.m.) and late pick up (4:30 p.m.), people may complete the early and late pick up form. For reg­istration and forms, visit www. collin.edu/campuses/farmers­ville or call 972-549-6490. For more information, visit www. collin.edu.

