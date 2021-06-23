Collin College to offer camps

Collin College will offer summer camps for secondary students at Farmersville and Plano campuses in July. Middle school and high school students can select from photography, crime scene investigation, robotics and a jazz camp, the last of which is also open to adults, music educators and band directors.
Texas All-Star Jazz Camp
8:45 a.m. – 2:45 p.m.
July 19-23
The annual Texas All-Star Jazz Camp will be offered in a fully online format. This camp is open to all music students ages 13-adult, as well as music educators and band directors. Daily classes will be offered through Zoom. Events include classes in jazz improvisation, jazz history, instrumental master classes, guest artist master classes, and a live-streamed concert from the camp faculty. The cost of the camp is $100. People may refer a friend for a $25 discount (must be refunded to Collin College if there is a no-show). Need-based scholarships are available on a case-by-case basis. For more information, contact director of Jazz Studies Alex Heitlinger at [email protected] collin.edu.
Photography Camp
9 a.m. – noon July 26-30
Plano Campus, 2800 E. Spring Creek Parkway
For this camp, Collin College’s faculty and staff will teach art of photography. During the camp, students ages 11-15 will learn to create professional quality student portraits using the college’s photo studio. Students will also take photographs on campus with instructors, learn the basics of photography software and make their own photographic prints. The cost is $125 and includes all the supplies campers will need, including cameras. Each student will also receive a camp t-shirt. For more information, contact Anna Fritzel at 972-516-5028 or email [email protected]
Crime Scene Investigation Camp
9 a.m. – 3 p.m. July 27-29 Farmersville Campus, 501 S. Collin Parkway
People can learn hands-on forensic investigation techniques at the Crime Scene Investigation summer camp. Experts in criminal justice take participants through exercises that apply forensic methods to prepared crime scenes. Participants learn proper search procedures, as well as identification, documentation, preservation and collection of crime scene evidence including fingerprints, DNA, blood, and shoe and tire impressions. Mock crime scene activities and evidence are age appropriate and challenging. Campers entering grades 9-12 are eligible to attend. The cost is $110 per participant and includes supplies, snacks, and lunch. For registration, visit www.collin.edu/campuses/farmersville or call 972- 549-6490.
Robotics/STEM Camp
9 a.m. – 3 p.m. July 27-29, Farmersville Campus, 501 S. Collin Parkway
Students in grades 7-10 will stimulate their minds and unleash their creativity in this camp. The camp includes three daily sessions devoted to robotics and other STEM-related subjects like astronomy, biology, engineering, geology, mathematics, and physics. Cost is $90 and includes snacks and lunches for all three days. For financial assistance, people may complete the financial assistance form. For early drop off (8:30 a.m.) and late pick up (4:30 p.m.), people may complete the early and late pick up form. For registration and forms, visit www. collin.edu/campuses/farmersville or call 972-549-6490. For more information, visit www. collin.edu.
From Staff Reports • [email protected]