Two educators, two paths: Wylie ISD’s Teachers of the Year

Michael Brinkley knew from a young age he wanted to be a teacher.

“I wanted to be a teacher since I was 5-years-old,” he said. “I fell in love with school when I was 5-years-old. It was just magical, and I loved the idea of being in a classroom, learning and doing things. I loved everything about it.”

Priscilla Patterson didn’t get the teaching bug until she was an adult.

“I never thought I was go­ing to be a teacher,” she said. “It wasn’t on my radar, and I just didn’t really see myself in that (job). But once I got into it, I’m like, why did I never think about it?”

The two Wylie ISD teachers took different treks to arrive where they are professional­ly, but they both love teach­ing and children and earned a meaningful reward to cap off this year: Teacher of the Year accolades.

By Don Munsch • [email protected]