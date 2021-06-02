Wylie High graduates 610

A checklist and a puzzle.

The top graduating seniors from Wy­lie High School used two different mea­suring sticks of experience and success in their speeches to their classmates at WHS’s graduation Saturday, May 29, at Wylie Stadium.

Senior and National Honor Society President Iman Baraso in her introduc­tory remarks reminded classmates of the good times they had and friends they made at WHS.

“We have come a long way from our freshman year through trials and tribu­lations, and this is just beginning for us all,” she said.

In her valedictory address, Leanna Doan told her classmates that they “stand on the edge of a precipice, looking out to­ward our uncertain – yet bright – futures” and then she shared a memory from her childhood.

“Each year of middle school, as I ea­gerly awaited the advent of summer vaca­tion, I would make it my goal to draft an extensive bucket list of activities to com­plete over the break,” she said. “These checklists consisted, naturally, of items that were of the utmost importance – for example, catch the ice cream truck, have a dance-off, and bake a rainbow cake. Clearly, I had all of my priorities in order.

“Although I never managed to check off every item on my ridiculously lengthy bucket lists, I enjoyed experiencing the satisfaction of fulfilling the goals that I had set for myself, as silly as they might have sounded. And I’d say that many of us approach life with the same mindset.”

For the full story, see the June 2 issue or subscribe online.

By Don Munsch • [email protected]