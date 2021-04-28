Saucedo finishes third for Wylie East

Wylie East’s wrestling team sent two athletes to state and came away with one medal.
Competing at the Berry Center in Cypress on April 24, the Raiders sent Emiliano Saucedo in the boys 5A-160 pound weight class and Colby Feece in the 5A-182 pound weight class.
Saucedo made a mark on the meet by finishing third overall in his weight class for the state meet. Saucedo beat Cortilius Vann of Frisco Heritage in the quarterfinal by a 7-1 decision. Vann fell to 27-3 after the loss.
Moving into the semifinal, Saucedo suffered just his second loss of the season by falling to Bryce McLaren of Leander Glenn 11-9 by decision. That moved him into the third-place match, where Saucedo beat Josef Davis of Corpus Christi Veterans Memorial by a 5-3 decision.
Saucedo finished third in the state for his second straight season as his senior year comes to an end.
The Raiders’ second competitor was Feece, who lost each of his first two matches in the quarterfinal and first-round consolation match. Feece finished the season 17-7 overall to finish his junior season with Wylie East.
By Kyle Grondin • [email protected]