Lady Pirates rack up all-district awards

After a 13-1 district record, a district championship and strong performances each and every game, the Wylie Lady Pirates soccer team is taking home some hardware.

With the District 9-6A All-District awards announced, the Lady Pirates were well represented, led by the District Most Valuable Player Amelia Leggett. Leggett, a junior, led the team with 34 goals on the season, which was ninth in the Metroplex from statistics accumulated by The Dallas Morning News. She was a consistent presence all year long, providing a number of goals during key district games.

Along with Leggett, Wylie had a number of big award winners with Emma Crump winning the 9-6A Defensive Most Valuable Player, Morgan Brown winning the Newcomer of the Year award and head coach Chris Bezner winning Coach of the Year.

Crump was the top center back on a team that surrendered just 0.4 goals per game, which was tied for fourth in the Metroplex. The senior leader was a stalwart at the back as Wylie allowed just two goals in 14 district games.

Brown took control of the central midfield as a freshman, taking the district by storm with 18 assists this season, which was tied for ninth in the Metroplex. The skilled attacking midfielder operated the offensive attack for the Lady Pirates and has shown what a bright future she could have.

After turning around the program, Bezner was named the top coach after leading Wylie to the district title despite having a team with a lot of roster turnover from last year.

Other athletes to make the All-District awards.

First Team All-District:

Payton Joost – Sr.

Bailey Martin – Sr.

Hayley Wolfe – Sr.

Caleigh Monroe – So.

Second Team All-District:

Citlaly Santibanez – Sr.

Averi Ferguson – Jr.

Carringtyn Johnson – Jr.

Elizabeth Wynne – Jr.

Honorable Mention:

Emery Gilbert – Sr.

Alexandria Stickney – Sr.

Academic All-District:

Lindsey Beyers – Jr.

Bryanne Izaguirre – Jr.

Payton Joost – Sr.

Bailey Martin – Sr.

Priscilla Nieto – Jr.

Hayley Wolfe – Sr.

By Kyle Grondin • [email protected]