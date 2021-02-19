City releases survey on storm damage

The city of Wylie wants to know about damage occurring to homes in the city from the winter storm and is asking for residents to fill out a survey.

Leaders said they want a better idea of the damage inflicted on homes and the community from the storm, so they are asking for people to complete a survey, with the form accessible at https://forms.gle/ogLRuxQVLSMJh8zZ6.

Residents are asked, among other questions, about the kinds of damage their house, apartment or business sustained and what their immediate needs are, if any.

If people need assistance shutting off their water because of a pipe break, they may call 972-516-6030. In the event of an emergency, people should call 911.

From Staff Reports [email protected]