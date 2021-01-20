Lady Raiders fight through cancellations, extend streak to eight

Despite COVID-19 forcing a varsity and both sub-varsity games to get canceled, Wylie East had a successful week in picking up its eighth straight win of the season. They remained undefeated in District 10-5A by knocking off Lovejoy 67-35.

Wylie East coach Meghan Hodapp was impressed with how the team has come together this season and become one collective unit. That chemistry was on display in the win, as 10 different Lady Raiders were able to score a point in the win.

“We’ve started to trust each other a little more,” Hodapp said. “Our guards are starting to see our post players face double and even triple teams, and they’ve now done a good job of moving without the ball and putting themselves in positions to make good plays.”

By Kyle Grondin • [email protected]