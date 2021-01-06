Thursday, 7 January, 2021
Six COVID deaths and 771 new cases reported in Collin County today, Wednesday

U.S. Rep. Van Taylor released this statement today about the riot at the U.S. Capitol:"The actions by criminals storming the Capitol are un-American and should be condemned by everyone who loves our nation. God Bless Capitol Police and all first responders. I pray for their safety and America."The Wylie News also contacted U.S. Rep. Colin Allred for a comment. ... See MoreSee Less
