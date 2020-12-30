Enjoy miles of fun in 2021 on a first day hike at a Texas State Park

Start the new year in nature with a First Day Hike at a Texas State Park. This New Year’s Day, walk, bike or paddle your way into 2021 on a First Day Hike at 89 Texas State Parks.

First Day Hikes is an annual event at Texas’ state parks and natural areas that aims to help visitors commit to their New Year’s resolutions to get healthy. Last year, 5,242 visitors ushered in 2020 by hiking, biking and riding a total of 9,564 miles statewide.

For those in Collin County, Bonham State Park is offering a self-paced hiking event Friday, Jan. 1. Enjoy a self-paced hike along the park’s roadway or get out on the trails and see their historic CCC structures. Meet their volunteers along the way and learn about the park’s history and natural resources.

To help with social distancing, many hikes will be self-guided while guided hikes may limit the number of participants.

“If nothing else, 2020 has shown us the value of getting outdoors,” Director of Texas State Parks Rodney Franklin said. “Personally, I am looking forward to saying goodbye to 2020, having some black-eyed peas and starting out the new year with a First Day Hike. Spending time outdoors is a great way to connect with friends and family in a healthy way. While we must still recreate responsibly, I hope that everyone will join us in ushering in 2021 with a First Day Hike at your favorite state park.”

Trails at Texas State Parks range in length and difficulty levels across the state, including short, easy trails that are perfect for family-friendly scenic strolls as well as trails that are more strenuous for experienced hikers. Trail maps for all Texas State Parks can be found on the Texas Parks and Wildlife Department’s website and individual park webpages.

Anyone planning a trip to a Texas State Park should keep in mind that parks are operating at a limited capacity. Reserving a day pass in advance is highly recommended since some parks are expected to reach their capacity limit. Reserve day passes online through the TPWD reservation website or by calling (512) 389-8900.

The TPWD encourages visitors to practice responsible recreation and follow posted rules including wearing a mask when inside buildings or when social distancing may not be possible. Local and statewide limitations and restrictions apply and can change rapidly, so the department recommends checking social media or calling the park directly for updates before traveling.

From Staff Reports • [email protected]