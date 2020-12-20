The Texas Department of State Health Services released updated COVID-19 information for Dec 19 and 20.

All counts, except for hospitalized cases, are compiled from the TDSHS website.

State officials listed four deaths and 808 new cases of COVID-19 in Collin County this weekend and are reporting a total of 36,290 confirmed cases to date.

The state is also reporting 3,866 active cases and a total of 32,424 have recovered in Collin County.

Through today, 326 have died from COVID-19 related illness in the county.

Collin County officials reported today that 415 are State reports four COVID deaths, 808 new cases this weekend in Collin County hospitalized with COVID-19, an increase of 26 since Friday.

This weekend, an increase of 147 hospitalizations throughout the state were reported at 9,856 of which 3,820 cases were reported hospitalized in North Texas, 145 more than Friday.

An updated breakdown of all Collin County cases to date is available at: https://apps.collincountytx.gov/reports/COVID19/Daily%20Report%20by%20City.xlsx

When you click this link an Excel spreadsheet will be created with all reported Collin County cases by city. According to the report, this update is currently managed by Collin County Health Care Services, not the State of Texas.

As of 12:00 AM June 1, 2020, the Department of State Health Services will perform all COVID-19 case investigation and contact tracing activities for Collin County’s local health authority.

From Staff Reports • [email protected]