Collin County reports five COVID-related deaths, 1,013 new cases over weekend

The Texas Department of State Health Services released updated COVID-19 information for Dec 12 and 13.

All counts, except for hospitalized cases, are compiled from the TDSHS website.

State officials listed five deaths and 1,013 new cases of COVID-19 in Collin County this weekend and are reporting a total of 32,282 confirmed cases to date.

The state is also reporting 4,202 active cases and a total of 28,080 have recovered in Collin County.

Through today, 300 have died from COVID-19 related illness in the county.

Collin County officials today reported that 359 are hospitalized with COVID-19, an increase of 8 since Friday.

For the weekend, an increase of 121 hospitalizations throughout the state was reported at 9,230 of which 2,627 cases were reported hospitalized in North Texas, 56 more than Friday.

An updated breakdown of all Collin County cases to date is available at: https://apps.collincountytx.gov/reports/COVID19/Daily%20Report%20by%20City.xlsx

When you click this link an Excel spreadsheet will be created with all reported Collin County cases by city. According to the report, this update is currently managed by Collin County Health Care Services, not the State of Texas.

As of 12:00 AM June 1, 2020, the Department of State Health Services will perform all COVID-19 case investigation and contact tracing activities for Collin County’s local health authority.

From Staff Reports • [email protected]