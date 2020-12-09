Early voting begins for state senate runoff

Early voting begins today for the runoff election between Shelly Luther and Drew Springer for the Texas Senate District 30 seat.

Early voting will run from 8 a.m. until 5 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 9 through Dec. 12 and from 7 a.m. until 7 p.m. Monday, Dec. 14 and Tuesday, Dec. 15.

Election day voting will take place from 7 a.m. until 7 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 19.

Princeton voters can cast their ballot at the Collin County Elections Office at 2010 Redbud Blvd. Suite 102 in McKinney or at the Public Works Building at 255 Monte Carlo Blvd. in Princeton.

From Staff Reports • [email protected]