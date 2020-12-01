Collin County reports three COVID-related deaths today, Tuesday

The Texas Department of State Health Services released updated COVID-19 information for Dec 1.

All counts, except for hospitalized cases, are compiled from the TDSHS website.

State officials listed three deaths and 390 new cases of COVID-19 in Collin County today and are reporting a total of 26,990 confirmed cases to date.

The state is also reporting 3,017 active cases and a total of 23,973 have recovered in Collin County.

Through today, 256 have died from COVID-19 related illness in the county.

Collin County officials last reported on Sunday that 295 arehospitalized with COVID-19, a decrease of 13 since yesterday.

Today, an increase of 147 hospitalizations throughout the state was reported at 9,047 of which 2,523 cases were reported hospitalized in North Texas, 88 higher than yesterday. These numbers are about 50 percent higher since the beginning of November.

An updated breakdown of all Collin County cases to date is available at: https://apps.collincountytx.gov/reports/COVID19/Daily%20Report%20by%20City.xlsx

When you click this link an Excel spreadsheet will be created with all reported Collin County cases by city. According to the report, this update is currently managed by Collin County Health Care Services, not the State of Texas.

As of 12:00 AM June 1, 2020, the Department of State Health Services will perform all COVID-19 case investigation and contact tracing activities for Collin County’s local health authority.

From Staff Reports • [email protected]