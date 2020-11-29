Wylie wins third in a row, beating Sachse

Nobody asks if it’s pretty, they just ask if you win. Despite just 26 passing yards, Wylie capitalized on Sachse’s mistakes to win 17-14.

With both teams running so heavily, the game clock rarely stopped running and both teams had limited possessions to score. Each team only got the ball three times in the first half, but Sachse had the momentum after a 15-play, 77-yard drive that ended with Alex Orji running it in from three yards out. With the 7-0 lead, the Mustangs got a stop on fourth down that allowed them to get the ball back.

Moving downfield, an Orji fumble in the second quarter gave the Pirates momentum. After taking seven minutes off the clock, Pirates quarterback Marcus McElroy scored from just a couple of yards out to even things up heading into halftime. Another touchdown from Darrick McClendon after a Mustang personal foul penalty sealed the deal late in the second half of the post-Thanksgiving battle.

After their third win in a row, Wylie plays their regular-season finale at home against North Garland on Thursday.

UPDATE: Wylie’s game Thursday night has been canceled. Wylie’s first playoff game will be to be determined.

