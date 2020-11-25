Wylie council begins process for new fire station

Wylie City Council on Tuesday approved authorizing the publication of notice of intention to issue certificates of obligation for the construction of a new fire station.
In February, the council directed city staff to proceed with the issuance of debt for Fire Station No.4. The amount of debt to be issued is $5.6 million, which will fund the majority of the construction of the building, according to the city council agenda.
Also Monday, the council approved appointment of three-committee members – Mayor Matthew Porter and council members Timothy Wallis and Jeff Forrester – to the City of Wylie City Council Subcommittee to represent the City of Wylie in meetings with the Wylie Independent School District City/Schools Partnerships Committee. The committee features three Wylie ISD board members and three Wylie City Council members whose focus centers on discussing existing and new partnerships between the school district and city.
By Don Munsch