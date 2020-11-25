Wylie council begins process for new fire station

Wylie City Council on Tues­day approved authorizing the publication of notice of inten­tion to issue certificates of ob­ligation for the construction of a new fire station.

In February, the council di­rected city staff to proceed with the issuance of debt for Fire Station No.4. The amount of debt to be issued is $5.6 million, which will fund the majority of the construction of the building, according to the city council agenda.

Also Monday, the council approved appointment of three-committee members – Mayor Matthew Porter and council members Timothy Wallis and Jeff Forrester – to the City of Wylie City Council Subcom­mittee to represent the City of Wylie in meetings with the Wylie Independent School Dis­trict City/Schools Partnerships Committee. The committee features three Wylie ISD board members and three Wylie City Council members whose focus centers on discussing existing and new partnerships between the school district and city.

By Don Munsch • [email protected]