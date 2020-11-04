Election results tallied for council, WISD

Wylie voters elected a new mayor and two new members to the city council, as well as approving several propositions that align the city charter with state regulations.

The Wylie city and school district elections were delayed from May because of COVID-19. With city and school elections listed on the general election ballot, turnout increased substantially. Only 1,499 ballots were cast in the last mayoral election held in May 2017.

City council member Matthew Porter stepped up to the office of mayor with an unopposed bid in which he received 14,390 votes.

Re-elected to Place 5 on the Wylie council was Timothy Wallis who was uncontested and received 12,871 votes.

In a 2-way contest for Place 6 on the Wylie council, Garrett Mize received 7,612 votes (56.34%) to defeat Eric Russell who received 5,900 (43.66%).

For Place 2 on the Wylie council, Dave Strang won with 7,650 votes (60.35%) to 5,027 votes (39.65%) cast for Tom Ambrose.

Retired Wylie High School head football coach Bill Howard outpaced two other candidates to win election to Place 3 on the Wylie Independent School District board of trustees. Howard received 12,324 votes (49.02%) to 6,534 (25.98%) cast for Bryan Brokaw and 6,334 (25.09%) for Toshia Kimball.

WISD Place 7 went to Kylie Reising who received 10,399 votes (45.36%) in a 4-candidate field. Other tallies were Brenda Sherer, 5,971 (28.04%); Sharon D. Kindall, 4,138 (18.05%); and Donny McKay, 2,418 (10.55%).

Running unopposed for re-election to Place 4 on the WISD board was Matt Atkins, who received 18,296 votes.

By Joe Reavis • [email protected]