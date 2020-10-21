Pirates three keys to beating South Garland

After two weeks off due to COVID-19 cancellations, the Pirates take the field. While an 0-2 season is not where the team wanted to be to start the season, they can now look forward to district play. Wylie was able to turn the season around in district play last sea­son on the way to a district title and playoff appearance and will look to get off on the right foot this season against South Garland.

1. Contain Jayllen Cham­bers

South Garland has strug­gled to an 0-3 record. They’ve struggled on offense. They’ve struggled on defense. The one bright spot for the team has been Chambers, who leads the team with 5.84 yards per carry and also has 35 receiving yards and three total touch­downs.

2. Find ways to stretch the field on offense

It’s no secret that without quarterback Marcus McElroy for two weeks, the Pirates of­fense hasn’t looked as good as it is capable of being. They failed to score a single offen­sive point through six quar­ters but started to show some promise in the third quarter of their loss to Lewisville, where they scored two touchdowns

3. Stay disciplined but stay aggressive

One area the Pirates had the advantage in against Lew­isville was penalties, where the Farmers committed nine penalties in the game. Wylie struggled to take advantage at times, but their first touch­down to Fuller was due to Lewisville committing a foul on third down and extending the drive.

By Kyle Grondin • [email protected]