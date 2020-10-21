Pirates three keys to beating South Garland

After two weeks off due to COVID-19 cancellations, the Pirates take the field. While an 0-2 season is not where the team wanted to be to start the season, they can now look forward to district play. Wylie was able to turn the season around in district play last season on the way to a district title and playoff appearance and will look to get off on the right foot this season against South Garland.
1. Contain Jayllen Chambers
South Garland has struggled to an 0-3 record. They’ve struggled on offense. They’ve struggled on defense. The one bright spot for the team has been Chambers, who leads the team with 5.84 yards per carry and also has 35 receiving yards and three total touchdowns.
2. Find ways to stretch the field on offense
It’s no secret that without quarterback Marcus McElroy for two weeks, the Pirates offense hasn’t looked as good as it is capable of being. They failed to score a single offensive point through six quarters but started to show some promise in the third quarter of their loss to Lewisville, where they scored two touchdowns
3. Stay disciplined but stay aggressive
One area the Pirates had the advantage in against Lewisville was penalties, where the Farmers committed nine penalties in the game. Wylie struggled to take advantage at times, but their first touchdown to Fuller was due to Lewisville committing a foul on third down and extending the drive.
By Kyle Grondin • [email protected]