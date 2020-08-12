Golfer plays U.S. Women’s Amateur

University of Oklahoma golfer Libby Winans competed in the U.S. Women’s Amateur in Rockville, Md., last week and advanced to the Round of 64 before being eliminated.

Winans played at Plano East Senior High, winning the 6A state championship medalist title in 2018, before joining the OU scholarship player. She is a junior student in college.

The Women’s Amateur features stroke play the first two days, followed by match play. The tourney started Aug. 3 and concluded Aug. 10. The second round of competition was delayed one day for Hurricane Isaias.

Winans posted rounds of 73 and 76, five strokes over par, to tie for 48th place in the stroke play portion of the tournament and faced University of Michigan sophomore golfer Hailey Borja in the Round of 64 match.

Borja, who tied for eighth place in stroke play, eliminated Winas four and three.

For more stories like this, see the Aug. 12 issue or subscribe online.

From Staff Reports • [email protected]