Tuesday, 11 August, 2020
BREAKING NEWS
One death, 180 new cases confirmed in Collin County

18 hours ago

Need a great idea for dinner this evening?

Check out Cousin's Maine Lobster food truck at 1203 Braddock Way, Wylie from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m.

You can order in advance as well.
21 hours ago

Last week the Texas Health and Human Services Commission announced limited visitation rules for nursing facilities and long-term care facilities.

How do these new rules affect, if any, your ability to visit friends and/or relatives who reside in these facilities?

Here are the nursing home rules:

Nursing Facilities

For the health and safety of facility residents and staff, public visitation is limited to outdoor visits only. Physical contact between residents and visitors is not permitted. Additional conditions a facility must meet to conduct limited outdoor visitation include:

No confirmed positive COVID-19 cases in staff in the last 14 days.
No active positive cases in residents.
Any facility previously experiencing an outbreak that has fully recovered must be adequately staffed and following adequate infection control procedures.
Facility staff are being tested for COVID-19 weekly.
