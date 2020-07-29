Citizens Police Academy set

Applications are open until Aug 1 to enroll in the Wylie Citizens Police Academy that gets underway next month.

Goal of the academy is to build better relationships between the community and police department through training and communications.

Class times are 7 p.m. to 10 p.m. each Thursday from Aug. 7 through Nov. 5. Ses­sions will be held at 507 Thomas Street. Cost is $25 and participants must be at least 18 years old and work in Wylie

Topics covered include knowing your rights, traf­fic stops, criminal inves­tigations, SWAT, building searches, hiring/training, po­lice ethics, crisis negotiation, digital forensics and drunk driving investigations.

The academy will not be held if WPD does not receive a minimum number of appli­cations.

From Staff Reports • [email protected]