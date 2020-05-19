Wylie reports 3 new COVID-19 cases

Collin County health officials have reported 26 new cases, including three in Wylie, of COVID-19 in the county today, May 19, bringing the adjusted reported total to 1,073 confirmed cases.

There are 314 active cases and 728 that have successfully recovered.

There are 16 cases hospitalized and 31 have died from COVID-19 related illness.

The county reported 14,008 total negative tests and 1,803 people under monitoring.

Reported cases by city are:

Anna – 49 year old male

Dallas – 19, 29 and 38 year old females; 20, 26 and 53 year old males

Frisco – 37 year old female

McKinney – 26 year old male

Plano – 29, 30, 37, 40, 42, 54, 62 and 76 year old females; 24, 25, 32, 47, 48 and 52 year old males

Wylie – 45, 48 and 49 year old males

List cases by city exceed the reported cases in beginning of this report. These cases by gender are from Collin County health reports with no explanation for the difference between reported and listed cases.

Note: Collin County’s health department receives daily COVID-19 test results – positive and negative – from physicians’ offices, private labs, hospitals and the National Electronic Disease Surveillance System (NEDSS) through Texas’ Department of State Health Services (DSHS). We share this information with the public the same day it is received.

DSHS recently informed county health departments that NEDSS will no longer share negative test results, so that county health departments can focus on managing positive cases. As a result, the quantity of negative test results will decrease substantially.

Individual cases may be removed if the place of residence is outside of Collin County.

From Staff Reports • [email protected]