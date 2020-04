Vensel doesn’t let diabetes hold her back

Wylie High School senior Ashley Vensel has faced tough opponents as a soccer player but nothing quite as tough as living with Type 1 diabetes.

Diagnosed eight years ago at the age of 10 with an autoimmune disease that has no cure, Vensel hasn’t let the fact that she’s dependent on insulin shots slow down her soccer career.

For the full story, see the April 8 issue or subscribe online.

By David Jenkins • [email protected]