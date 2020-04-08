Collin County reports 5th COVID-19 death

Collin County Health Care Services (CCHCS) announced that an 80-year-old McKinney woman died today, the fifth death in Collin County of a person who previously tested positive for COVID-19.

The woman’s official cause of death was attributed to a serious underlying medical condition, and COVID-19 was not included as the cause. She was confirmed to have the virus on April 1 and died this morning at her home. No additional personal information is expected to be released.

“We extend our deepest sympathies to her family and friends,” said Collin County Judge Chris Hill. “It is always painful to lose a loved one.”

Collin County health authorities reported 36 new cases of COVID-19 in the county this afternoon, April 8, bringing the total to 378 confirmed cases. There are 223 active cases and 150 that have successfully recovered.

There are 29 cases hospitalized and 5 have died from COVID-19. Currently there are 450 Persons Under Monitoring and 1,438 negative tests have been reported.

New confirmed cases by community are:

Allen – 35, 46, 48 year old females

Dallas – 36 and 58 year old females and a 20 year old male

Frisco – 25, 30, 32, 38, 42 and 49 year old females and 33, 37, 41, 54 and 56 year old males

McKinney – 25, 31 and 43 year old females and 22, 28, 44, 56, 59 and 69 year old males

Murphy – 57 year old male

Plano – 27, 35, 44 and 64 year old females and 52, 62 and 63 year old males

Princeton – 35 year old male

Prosper – 36 year old female

Source: Collin County health officials as of 5:30 p.m. April 8, 2020

From staff reports. [email protected]