County reports 22 new coronavirus cases

Collin County officials identified 22 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 as of last night.

The total count of confirmed cases in Collin County is 88. There are 95 Persons Under Monitoring (PUM) in Collin County at this time.

New cases include:

Frisco, Male, 40, no underlying health conditions, isolating at home.

Allen, Male, 41, no underlying health conditions, recovered.

Plano, Male, 52, no underlying health conditions, isolating at home.

Plano, Female, 46, no underlying health conditions, isolating at home.

McKinney, Male, 32, no underlying health conditions, isolating at home.

McKinney, Male, 28, no underlying health conditions, isolating at home.

Allen, Female, 70, no underlying health conditions, isolating at home.

Frisco, Female, 51, no underlying health conditions, isolating at home.

Plano, Male, 21, no underlying health conditions, isolating at home.

McKinney, Male, 47, no underlying health conditions, isolating at home.

Plano, Female, 48, no underlying health conditions, isolating at home.

Plano, Female, 32, no underlying health conditions, isolating at home.

Plano, Female, 32, no underlying health conditions, isolating at home.

Plano, Female, 68, no underlying health conditions, hospitalized.

Plano, Female, 44, no underlying health conditions, isolating at home.

Plano, Male, 41, no underlying health conditions, isolating at home.

Dallas, Male, 55, no underlying health conditions, isolating at home.

Frisco, Female, 34, no underlying health conditions, recovered.

Wylie, Male, 51, no underlying health conditions, isolating at home.

Plano, Female, 32, no underlying health conditions, isolating at home.

McKinney, Female, 62, has underlying health conditions, isolating at home.

Plano, Female, 73, no underlying health conditions, isolating at home.

From Staff Reports • [email protected]