Construction transforming Public Safety Building

Demolition is completed and now crews are working to resurrect the Public Safety Building that has been out of service since sustaining extensive damage in the April 2016 hailstorm.

Softball sized hailstones punched holes through the roof, causing the building to flood throughout and the police department, emergency dispatching, fire department administration and municipal court to abandon their quarters.

Assistant City Manager Brent Parker reported that the building was gutted down to the slab and exterior walls and is being totally refurbished and reconfigured to be more functional.

By Joe Reavis • [email protected]