NTMWD engineer to retire

Retirement starts next week for Joe Stankiewicz of Wylie, longtime engineer with North Texas Municipal Water District, who believes he will be able to stay busy even if he does not have to report to the office daily.

Stankiewicz, the NTMWD deputy director of engineering and capital improvement programs, closes out an almost 38-year career with the water district on Friday, Jan. 3, a tenure with a single employer that has become rare.

By Joe Reavis • [email protected]