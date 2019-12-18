Mini bike craze sweeping Wylie neighborhood

From the buzzing sound of one mini bike less than two months ago, a social phenomenon arose and now includes about 60 of the tiny 2-wheelers cruising the streets of Bozman Farms subdivision in Wylie.

The builders and riders have dubbed themselves the Wylie Mini Bike Club and made their first public appearance two weeks ago in the Wylie Christmas Parade. The group includes adults and children from the ages of nine to 75.

By Joe Reavis