2 injured in vehicle rollover

Two people were transported to a regional hospital early Friday, Nov. 1, when they were involved in a 1-vehicle rollover wreck in the 2600 block of W. FM 544 in Wylie.

The wreck occurred at 5:34 a.m. and shut down the westbound lanes of FM 544 at Country Club Road for an extended time.

Wylie Police Department spokesman Sgt. Donald English said that police initially received a report that a vehicle was upside down in a tree. On arrival at the scene, officers found an overturned Toyota 4-Runner with one person trapped inside and a second person trapped underneath the vehicle.

Wylie Fire-Rescue personnel removed the person from inside, and after securing the vehicle was able to extricate the person trapped underneath. Both were transported to the hospital with unknown injuries, English said.

Investigation showed that the Toyota was eastbound on FM 544 when it struck the raised center median and crossed over the westbound lanes, striking a curb and overturning.

The wreck remains under investigation.

