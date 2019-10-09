District undefeated Bulldogs await Friday

TJ Washington gets around a John Tyler defender in District 7-5A Div. I on Friday, Oct. 4. For more photos, click here.

MCKINNEY – Wylie East football is on the hunt for its first win in District 7-5A Div. I.

They’ll look to pull off the feat against McKinney North at 7 p.m. Friday, Oct. 11.

The district contest will be played at McKinney ISD Stadium, located at 4201 Hardin Blvd.

McKinney North comes in 5-1 overall and 2-0 in district following a 62-41 win over Texas High

The Bulldogs pounced on 464 total yards, 338 passing and 126 rushing on 26 first downs.

The defense allowed 16 first downs on 492 total yards, with 367 passing and 125 rushing.

McKinney North is lead by head coach Mike Fecci.

Players to watch are Brandon Frazier, Austin Markiewicz, Dillon Markiewicz, Max Fecci, Carson Criss, Manny Fincher, J.J. Henry, John Jones and Dylan Frazier.

Dave Campbell’s Texas Football magazine picked the Bulldogs to finish third, behind John Tyler, first, and Mesquite Poteet, and ahead of West Mesquite.

Wylie East is 2-4 overall and 2-4 overall and 0-2 in district, following a 58-7 loss to John Tyler last week.

John Tyler got on the board first in the opening quarter with a Cameron Ford 1-yard run. Victor Leon tacked on the point after at the 6:12 mark.

They scored twice more in the second quarter for a 21-0 halftime lead.

Frank Turner hauled in a 34-yard toss from Cameron Ford and Kitan Crawford caught a 52-yard pass from Ford.

Leon was successful on the extra point kicks.

At intermission, John Tyler had 222 total yards, 139 passing and 83 rushing on eight first downs.

Wylie East had six first downs on 99 total yards. They passed for 62 and rushed for another 37.

Christian Johnson recorded 52 yards rushing, Josh Hollingsworth had 29 receiving and Cade Adamson passed for 62.

John Tyler picked up where it left off in the second quarter, with a touchdown to start the third.

Ford hooked up with Turner on a 16-yard pass. Leon was true on the extra point.

That touchdown was followed by an 11-yard scamper from Ken’Yontae Pinkard and Jakyron Lacy 7-yard tote.

Leon’s point afters stretched the lead to 41-0 at the 3:40 mark.

After a 15-yard penalty on the Raiders, the offense set up shop at its 25-yard line.

Johnson gained five yards on a rush.

Adamson then found Collen Covington for a 32-yard pick up.

Tristan Lee gained six on a rush.

Xavier Smith got the Raiders on the scoreboard with a 32-yard catch from Adamson.

Erick Bustillos was true on the point after attempt.

John Tyler put the finishing touches on the win with a Crawford interception return for the touchdown. Leon nailed the extra point.

Wylie East finished with 193 total yards, 142 passing and 51 rushing on 10 first downs.

Johnson rushed for 67 yards, Smith had 51 receiving, and Adamson passed for 142 on 16-of-26.

John Tyler totaled 21 first downs on 499 yards, with 233 passing and 266 rushing.

One season ago, McKinney North rolled to a 90-32 win over Wylie East in 7-5A Div. I at Wylie ISD Stadium.

