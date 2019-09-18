County adopts effective tax rate; budget set at $381.9M

Collin County Commissioners were scheduled to adopt the fiscal year 2019-20 budget of $381.9 million Monday that is slightly more than the current year, but does not increase tax bills for property owners.

The property tax rate will be set at 17.4951 cents per $100 assessed valuation, equal to the 2019 effective rate that, on an average, does not raise taxes for existing property owners. The 2018 rate was 18.0785 cents.

For the full story, see the Sept. 18 issue or subscribe online.

By Joe Reavis • [email protected]