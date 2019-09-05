Student on bicycle struck by vehicle

For the third time this school year, a student on a bicycle has been struck by a vehicle near a Wylie school.

The most recent incident occurred about 4:30 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 4, at Wylie East High School.

Police spokesman Sgt. Donald English reported that a driver was exiting a parking lot at WEHS when he struck a 16-year-old boy who was riding a bicycle across the entry of the driveway.

The bicyclist sustained only minor injuries and did not require transportation to a hospital.

Wylie Police Department would like to remind parents and students of a few bicycle safety tips…

• Wear a properly fitted helmet. It is the best way to prevent serious head injuries.

• When riding, get off your bike and walk through intersections in the designated crosswalk.

• Remember that vehicles could also be exiting from private driveways.

•Make eye contact with drivers before proceeding across the path of stopped vehicles.

• Do not attempt to race or beat a vehicle.

Parents are advised to take time to speak to their children about these safety tips and others that are found on the Safe Kids website, https://www.safekids.org/bike.

Drivers should also be mindful of children riding their bicycles. Check and double check before passing through a crosswalk or exiting a driveway where kids are present.

From Staff Reports • [email protected]