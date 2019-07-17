Spreading friendship, and fur, to those in need

Imogene “Gene” Bush and her furry 4-legged companion named Besa are like a ray of sunshine on a cloudy day.

The duo enters Founders Plaza Nursing and Rehab in Wylie on a weekday morning ready to get to work spreading love and affection, and perhaps a little dog hair, around the facility. Bush and Besa are easily identifiable in their turquoise vests embroidered with their names and the name of the national nonprofit they are representing – Paws for Friendship.

For almost two years Bush, 76, and Besa have been making weekly visits to the nursing home. “She loves it when we’re going to the nursing home,” Bush said of Besa.

They are accompanied by Bush’s younger sister, Irene Darrow, who acts as the chief treat handler and assistant.

For the full story, see the July 17 issue or subscribe online.

By Sonia Duggan • [email protected]