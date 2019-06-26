WHS principal charts course for success

Texas PTA this month named Wylie High School Principal Virdie Montgomery its Secondary Principal of the Year.

Montgomery and other honorees, such as Texas PTA Superintendent of the Year, will be feted with a luncheon July 20 at the Gaylord Texan in Grapevine.

“You don’t win a state award like this unless you are surrounded by incredible people,” the WHS principal said. “There are people in this district who are as worthy of this as I am.”

Although he would not admit it, Montgomery has been the heartbeat of WHS for the past seven years, striving every day to make school memories for students and staff, alike. That might see him dressing as a pirate (the WHS mascot) on Sept. 19, Talk Like a Pirate Day, or doing his best imitation of an Elf on a Shelf by dressing as an elf and sitting atop the message board in front of the school.

By Joe Reavis • [email protected]