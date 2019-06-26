Sen. Paxton makes ‘10 Worst’ list

Freshman state Sen. Angela Paxton earned recognition from Texas Monthly magazine this month with her listing as one of the “10 Worst” members of the 86th Texas Legislature.

The magazine issues its best and worst lists every two years after the legislature meets for its biennial session.

Paxton was elected in November 2018 and took office in January as the legislature convened. She is the wife of Attorney General Ken Paxton, a relationship that led to her inclusion on the worst list.

The state senator introduced legislation that would have created a regulatory program administered by the attorney general for certain financial products and services. The proposed legislation was seen as a glaring conflict of interest because her husband is under indictment in Collin County alleging securities fraud and the bill was seen as a possible help for his defense, even though it was not retroactive to his indictment.

For the full story, see the Jun 26 edition or subscribe online.

By Joe Reavis • [email protected]