Top honors

Gunther leads charge as 10-6A MVP

Wylie softball showed its district dominance in selection of honors for 2019.

They earned five-of-six superlatives in 10-6A.

Annie Gunther led the way as the Most Valuable Player.

Isabella Dayton collected Offensive Player of the Year.

Ryleen Wiggins was the Defensive Player of the Year.

Mikayla Hoffman shared Newcomer of the Year honors with Sachse’s Madison McClarity.

Head coach Heather Damron was picked as the Coach of the Year.

For the full story, see the June 19 issue or subscribe online.

By David Jenkins • [email protected]